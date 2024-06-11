TAVISTOCK pulled off the surprise of the day in the A Division when they defeated Kilmington by 43 runs at the Ring.
Kilmington were out in front at the top of the table while Tavistock were in the bottom two.
Half-centuries from Billy Barriball and Rhys Davies helped Tavistock hoist 230 for seven in a 50-over game.
Kilmington must have felt Barriball and Davies were playing them on their own as both took three wickets each to help dismiss the Kestrels for 187 all out.
Charlie Barriball, the Tavistock captain, said it was important to look beyond the obvious highlights to get a proper story of the match.
“Having initially lost the toss, and been stuck in, we did well to reach 230 thanks in large part again to Rhys Davies with his fourth half-century in as many weeks,” said the captain.
“Rhys was supported well by Billy, Dave Manning and Dimuth Sandaruwan.”