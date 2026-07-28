HATHERLEIGH 2nd XI cut the leeway between themselves and C West survival with a five-wicket win over Chudleigh.

Hatherleigh remain in the bottom two but have moved within 14 points of Paignton 2nd XI, who lost to Brixham.

Tim Sandercombe’s four-boundary half-century was Chudleigh’s best offering in a 45-over total of 170 for eight. Tom Strawbridge and form bowler Charlie Bingham took three wickets each for Hatherleigh.

A fourth-wicket stand of 76 between Adam Quick (32) and Zak Spears (56) helped Hatherleigh put the game to bed with more than 10 overs unused.

Chudleigh bowlers Sam Haywood (2-25) and Luke Quaintance (2-20) made Hatherleigh work for their runs.

Elsewhere in the C Division West, Abbotskerswell beat Cornwood 2nd XI by five wickets, Kingsbridge won by 48 runs away at Plymouth 2nd XI and Ipplepen were victorious over South Devon CC.