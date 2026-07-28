HATHERLEIGH 2nd XI cut the leeway between themselves and C West survival with a five-wicket win over Chudleigh.
Hatherleigh remain in the bottom two but have moved within 14 points of Paignton 2nd XI, who lost to Brixham.
Tim Sandercombe’s four-boundary half-century was Chudleigh’s best offering in a 45-over total of 170 for eight. Tom Strawbridge and form bowler Charlie Bingham took three wickets each for Hatherleigh.
A fourth-wicket stand of 76 between Adam Quick (32) and Zak Spears (56) helped Hatherleigh put the game to bed with more than 10 overs unused.
Chudleigh bowlers Sam Haywood (2-25) and Luke Quaintance (2-20) made Hatherleigh work for their runs.
Elsewhere in the C Division West, Abbotskerswell beat Cornwood 2nd XI by five wickets, Kingsbridge won by 48 runs away at Plymouth 2nd XI and Ipplepen were victorious over South Devon CC.
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