BRIDESTOWE & Belstone walloped Torquay & Kingskerswell by 77 runs in a rain-affected game to knock them off the top of the A Division table.
North Devon’s 50-run win over Kilmington took them back to the top, where the enjoy a four-point lead over the Rec Grounders.
Ryan Dennis made 76 at the top of the order for Bridestowe & Belstone, who galloped along to 278 for seven. There were more runs down the back of the sofa for the Burns brothers: Kian (61) and Tallan (49).
Alex Peggie’s figures of three for 45 were the best among a mixed bag of T&K bowling stats.
Simon Gillespie (3-25) and Tom Pengelly (2-17) were the bowlers who scuppered Torquay’s chances.
When rain stopped play at Millaton in the 36th over, the Seasiders were 155 for seven chasing 233 to win with Chris Kelmere on 44 not out.
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