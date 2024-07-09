HATHERLEIGH 2nd XI missed a chance to move further away from the D West drop spots when they lost by five wickets to fellow strugglers Dartington & Totnes, the only consolation being defeats for Barton and Abbotskerswell.
D&T made 199 for seven in a game initially reduced to 41 overs each due to bad weather.
Jono Lloyd, who opened for D&T, top scored with 87 and out on 81 for the second wicket with Jon Perkin (32).
Tom Carroll (0-28) and Luke Westacott (0-32) kept it tight with the ball for Hatherleigh. Jamie Nielson (3-31) profited in the dash for runs at the end.
A rain break brought Hatherleigh’s target down to 179 in 39 overs and whilst Danny Forrester (36), Zak Spears (25) and Westacott (37) all whittled away at the deficit, it was to no avail.
Fourteen to win from the final over, bowled by Lewis Starkey, was a few too many for Hatherleigh, who ran out of time on 173 for eight.