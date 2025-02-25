THE Devon Women’s Indoor Softball Cricket Competition takes place between January and March with 25 teams competing throughout Devon, writes Moorland Maidens manager and captain Lesley Thomson.
So far, the Moorland Maidens have won all their matches, enjoying wins over Hatherleigh (143 to 64) & Plymstock (86 to 48) last Sunday to continue their impressive winning streak. One match remains against Cornwood in March.
Last year, the Moorland Maidens were runners-up in the Devon Women’s Softball Indoor League and so they are now looking to go that one step further and get their hands on the title.
Softball cricket is a fantastic sport. It is an inclusive and fun game, played in a supportive and positive environment, which makes it a brilliant way for women and girls of all ages, abilities, and experience levels to get involved.
Matches are much shorter than men’s hardball cricket and the ball is definitely softer! The interest in this form of cricket is incredible and the sport has grown exponentially in the last few years. Whether you are trying cricket for the first time, used to play cricket, or just wanting to meet new people, softball cricket has something for everyone.
Moorland play all year round, training at both Buckland Monachorum & Yelverton Cricket Clubs during the summer, and indoors at Mount Kelly Preparatory School during the winter. With a fabulous coach, a wonderful team of players and a stunning cricket ground in Crapstone to play on, what’s not to like? All equipment is provided and all you need to bring is a pair of training shoes and a sense of fun.