ROB Cockwill has taken over as Hatherleigh captain for the club’s next crack at regaining Premier Division status in the Tolchards DCL Premier Division.
Mark Lake has been first-team skipper at Hatherleigh for 12 seasons, during which he won two promotions to the Premier Division. Getting up and staying up for longer than a summer or two has proved a perennial issue for the club.
Cockwill has had plenty of success as Hatherleigh’s Sunday captain in the North Devon League. His aim I to transfer that to a greater stage.
“I was captain of our Sunday side when we won the North Devon League for seven years in a row I believe – and vice-captain under Mark,” said Cockwill, who started out as a Hatherleigh colt more than 20 years ago.
Predecessor Lake has no reservations about Cockwill taking over at the tiller.
“Rob was keen to do it and he's the perfect guy to take over after 12 seasons,” said Lake.
Hatherleigh, who dropped out of the top flight in 2022, have finished fourth then sixth in the A Division since relegation.
Promotion is always the aim at Hatherleigh, although Cockwill picked his words carefully looking forward to the new season.
“With the introduction of the pink ball in matches, a target for the upcoming season is a difficult one,” said Cockwill.
“I think it will take a few weeks for teams to get used to it and the teams that adapt quickest will be successful. Hopefully we can be one of those sides…”
Indian all-rounder Shrey Ghosh – 790 league runs, 28 league wickets – is returning for a second season with Hatherleigh.
“Shrey coming back is a massive boost for us as he was a very important part of the team and club last season,” said Cockwill
“I hope we can support Shrey in the run-scoring department a little more consistently than we managed last season.”
Only Rob Fishleigh (310) made more than 300 league runs over the season.
Fishleigh has some new faces in mind, although nothing signed, sealed or delivered yet.
Some good news for Hatherleigh is the return after a long-term injury of keeper-batter Ryan Davies, who was sidelined in 2024 with a knee injury.
Lake, who missed a large slice of the 2024 summer with a hand injury, will be available around his golf commitments, which are his priority this year.,
“I've taken over the captaincy for a year at Libbaton Golf Club, so I couldn't commit to playing every week,” said Lake.
Looking back on more than a decade as skipper, Lake said: “It has been a pleasure to captain such a great and unique club.
“I don't think there is another team out there that has had the same group of players playing for the same club over such a long period of time.
“There have been plenty of highs playing with the same core group for years coming up through the divisions. Playing Premier cricket which was always our aim, and we achieved that.
“Beating Exmouth at home on the last day of the 2021 season (by 10 runs) to stay in the Premier Division was a real standout for me and a day none of us will forget.
“Overall, no regrets or anything I would change. They have been the best bunch of lads to captain and made my life very easy.”