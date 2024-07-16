HATHERLEIGH 2nd XI did not get very far against Ivybridge 2nd XI in Tolchards DCL D Division West before rain brought a terminal halt to proceedings.
Ivybridge were 89 for seven after 25 overs when the bad weather closed in.
Two wickets each for Tom Carroll and Charlie Bingham had reduced Ivybridge to 32 for four in the 12th over.
Paul Johnson (27) and Chris Greenhouse (20) fought back for the home side. They were parted on 66 by Carl Downes.
Hatherleigh had the final word with two wickets for Luke Westacott before the early finish- also this is their second abandoned game with the other being May’s clash with Barton.
Hatherleigh currently sit eighth in the standings but they are on the same points as seventh-placed Dartington & Totnes and have a comfortable 27-point cushion above the bottom two.