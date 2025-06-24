Cornwood won the toss and elected to bat, leaving Whitchurch to bowl and field in the heat. It was the home side though who started brightest. Discipline in bowling and fielding a huge improvement on the week before. Woodcock struck first with a swinging delivery to dismiss Privett for 14. Hawkins then took a wicket with his first delivery. Farmer walking passed the delivery to be stumped for 15, and had a 2nd wicket later in the same over as Goodfellow took the catch.