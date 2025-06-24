After two cancellations to rain, Whitchurch 1st XI were away to Bridestowe 2nd XI in sore need of points.
Some excellent bowling reduced Bridestowe to 47-5 with only A.Brimacombe reaching double figures with 15. A good stand of 41 between C.Lavis (31) and L.Jutson (19) stemmed the fall of wickets, but with both gone at 112 - 8 and a stunning caught and bowled by Ben Hodge diving wide to his right to take the return catch, the innings was wrapped up at 126 all out. All five bowlers bowled well, with Darren Sambells 3-24, N.Prout 2-17 M.Kerswill 2-17 and B.Hodge 2-28.
The Whitchurch response started watchfully with C.Lavis (0-22) bowling a tight line. As the opening bowlers changed the innings started gaining momentum, with the Whitchurch openers showing patience to the good ball and making the most of the bad ones. An opening stand of 82, was broken with R.Potts falling lbw for 28 to a good spell by A.King 3-27. RIch Hall carried his bat for an excellent 61 not out. The target of 127 was reached with 17 overs to spare and only 3 wickets lost.
Whitchurch gained an invaluable 20 pts pulling them out of the relegation zone. Bridestowe remaining mid-table.
Whitchurch next faced promotion chasing Cornwood 3rd XI.
Cornwood won the toss and elected to bat, leaving Whitchurch to bowl and field in the heat. It was the home side though who started brightest. Discipline in bowling and fielding a huge improvement on the week before. Woodcock struck first with a swinging delivery to dismiss Privett for 14. Hawkins then took a wicket with his first delivery. Farmer walking passed the delivery to be stumped for 15, and had a 2nd wicket later in the same over as Goodfellow took the catch.
At 54 for 5, Whitchurch were on top. Josh Wood anchored the Cornwood recovery, supported by Stubbs with 19. Ben Jones led the way in the field, saving 20 plus runs and effecting the run out to dismiss Whalley. Wood completed his half century and would remain unbeaten on 78. Hawkins the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 33, whilst Goodfellow mopped up the tail with 2 for 19, the last a sharp piece of glove work from Tamblin.
Cornwood all out for 182. Whitchurch happy with their target. Cumberland and Hodge made life difficult for the Whitchurch top order. The moving ball difficult to attack and score off. Mckenzie scored 13, but was one of 4 victims snared by Cumberland. At 62 for 7, Whitchurch's chase was over and it was about accruing batting points. Gibbs made 38no and added 43 with Russell (18) for the 8th wicket. Stubbs (2 for 20) wrapped things up, as Whitchurch were dismissed for 117.
The result leaves Whitchurch hovering just above the relegation places.
Saturday sees them away to struggling South Brent 1st XI
