Members of the Okehampton Running Club travelled near and far to take part in a selection of races over the past week.
Wednesday saw the Solstice Fell Race at Merrivale near Tavistock. The five-mile course up Great Staple, Roos and White Tor was tough on a hot, sticky evening but 19 ORCs were up for the challenge.
Tom Poland was first ORC home in 6th place (42:55) followed by Rob Russell (44:29). Ian Duffield (46:11), Joe Lane (46:20), Stewart Taylor (46:55), Rob Hicks (47:09), Charlie Temperley (49:40), Claire Watkins was first lady (51:46), Ian Ripper (52:42), Emma Brock was 1st FV40 (53:02), Danny Heggs (53:23), Steve Sylvester (56:39), Deane Andrew (59:52), Emily Young (1:00:18), Lou Duffield (1:04:52), Keeley Phillips (1:07:39), Matt Grint (1:08:13), Claire Thompson (1:08:28) and Lorna Critchlow (1:09:52).
Mags Jarvis was pleased to finish the Malvern 5k last Wednesday in 32:40, coming 1st in the FV65 age group.
On Thursday, Jo Page and Lou Duffield tackled the four-mile Dawlish Coaster’s Coastal Dash. Jo (28:02) and Lou (32:57) enjoyed the ice cream at the finish after the killer beach section.
On Saturday, Keeley Phillips was second lady in 23:24 in the 5K at the Siblyback Gecko Gathering. Other ORCs took on the six-mile Burrator Horseshoe Race with climbs up Sheepstor and Gutter Tor. There were top performances all round with ORC winning a team prize alongside Erme Valley Harriers. First ORC home was again Tom Poland finishing 10th overall (51:25), followed by Stewart Taylor (54:19), Joe Lane (56:05), Claire Watkins was 3rd lady (1:01:39), Ian Ripper (1:01:51), Danny Heggs (1:02:33), Charlie Temperley (1:03:57), Peter Roisetter (1:18:40) and Euan Ripper (1:30:19).
Also on Saturday, Gill Spinney was delighted to finish the Snowdon SkyRace, a 38km tour of some of the UK’s most scenic trails, ridges and grade 1 scrambles, in under 12 hours.
Ian Duffield took on Climb South West’s Jurassic Coast 100k on Saturday from Weymouth to Exmouth while Peter Roisetter tackled the 50k, after the Burrator Horseshoe Race on the Saturday.
Bernard Stricker travelled with friends to Sydling St Nicholas in Dorset for the Giants Head Marathon and was pleased to finish in 5:20:19 and be awarded his unique finishers medal!
ORC Oli Hunt travelled to Ireland for the Waterford Viking Marathon on Sunday, achieving his goal of a sub 3hr30 time in 3:28:22.
Claire Grubb ran the Smugglers Scuttler Pirate and Corsair marathon, taking place for the final time, on Sunday from Mousehole covering 44kms with over 1800 metres of elevation, being delighted to finish first lady in an unofficial time of 6hrs20.
Keeley Phillips ran the half marathon which headed out to Cape Cornwall and back with over 650m of elevation which she said was tough in the hot conditions. She was chuffed to beat her previous race time especially as the route was longer this year finishing in an unofficial time of 3hrs06.
Also on Sunday, Matt Grint and Emma Jewell travelled to Exmoor National Park for the Man vs Moor event. Matt and Emma opted for the 10-mile route, Emma finishing in 2:11:39 and Matt in 2:13:25, thoroughly enjoying the race.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.