The U13 Falcons girls’ team were in Paignton, achieving their 1st win of the season against South Devon CC. Back home in Tavistock, it was the turn of the U11 Falcons girls’ team, who needed a win to secure the U11 Countdown West division, which they managed in their 1st game against Hatherleigh. They will play against the winners of the South, Central and East divisions at a Finals Day later in the summer. Really great cricket from the girls in their first season.