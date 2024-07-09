IT was a Super Sunday from Tavistock Cricket Club, with four teams competing across Devon.
It was also a very big day for the club as for the very first time in its 175-year history, there were equal numbers of female and male teams playing.
The U13 Falcons girls’ team were in Paignton, achieving their 1st win of the season against South Devon CC. Back home in Tavistock, it was the turn of the U11 Falcons girls’ team, who needed a win to secure the U11 Countdown West division, which they managed in their 1st game against Hatherleigh. They will play against the winners of the South, Central and East divisions at a Finals Day later in the summer. Really great cricket from the girls in their first season.
Tavi’s U13 hardball teams were in action in the north of the county. The Harriers team, mainly made up of U11 players and those new to the game, finished their season in exciting fashion with a four-run victory over Hatherleigh, winning an amazing 7 out of 8 fixtures.
Their only loss came against clubmates the Hawks, who, after a great result against Holsworthy, finished the season unbeaten as winners of the West Devon Valley Division. They play Plymouth Mount Wise, as winners of the Plymouth division, to decide who will be league champions, on Tuesday July 16, 6pm at Yelverton Bohemians Cricket Club. Supporters are very much welcome.
All teams played the game with great positivity, friendship and teamwork. This is a testament to the hard work of our coaches, support of families and above all the players.
Please contact Steve Cox on 07775 561855 or [email protected] if you are interested in your child joining the club.