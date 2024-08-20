CHAGFORD walloped Paignton 3rd XI by 149 runs to move within sight of the E Division West title.
Promotion is already in the bag for table-topping Chagford, who cannot be caught by anyone other than second-placed Torquay & Kingskerswell, who are also guaranteed promotion.
A win over Torquay & Kingskerswell this Saturday will send Chagford up as champions.
Ricky Hopwood (50) helped Chagford reach 107 for four, then Stuart Lipo and captain Jake Griffiths kicked-on towards an eventual total of 258 for eight.
Lipo (61) and Griffiths (30) added 68 for the fifth wicket, which was followed by Paddy Poustie (47) and Lipo notching 77 more.
Will Milton (2-27) was the most efficient of the seven Paignton bowlers used. Seth Collins and Andy Singh had two wickets each.
Paignton’s top order – other than Collins (40) ran into difficulties against Neil Rowlands (2-10) and Jon Wright (3-26).
Stuart Kirkup (15) put up a bit of a fight before he was ninth out in the Paignton tally of 109. Joe Poustie (2-10) took wickets at the end.
For Paignton meanwhile, they currently sit eighth out of nine teams, with the gap between them and rock-bottom Plympton 2nd XI at just three points. Heading in the other direction, Teignmouth & Shaldon and Lewdown are 17 and 18 points clearly of Paignton respectively.