WHITCHURCH chased 265 to win against Plympton and got them with time on their hands.
Plympton, stuck fast at the foot of the table, made 264 for eight in their 45 overs with runs sprinkled among their top seven batters.
Openers Simon Beare (26) and Jack Martin (46), followed by Harry Jones (21), got the score up to 106 for two.
Some power-hitting by Chris Dunstan (65) and Isaac Roswell (44) was topped up by a calmer 28 from captain Keith Willcock towards a Plympton total of 264 for eight.
Berren Royce-Rogers (3-28) and death bowler Jack Mackenzie (2-46) stood out in the Whitchurch bowling figures.
Whitchurch started solidly with run-a-ball or better scoring from skipper Richard Potts (24), Dave Swabey (22) and Steve Payne (27).
Power hitters Ben Hodge (80no) and Tom Sherrell (65) arrived at 84 for three and their stand of 119 put Whitchurch on the road to victory.
Sherrell rode his luck once too often with the score on 203 and was on his way after hitting seven fours and four sixes from 48 balls faced.
Nigel Barriball (21no) stayed with Payne throughout a 65-run stand that won the game with seven overs to go.
Winning captain Potts said the manner of the win was significant in a number of ways.
“It was a great result in front on a home crowd and we've put back-to-back run-chase wins together, which was really pleasing, and it was vital for our league position,” said Potts, whose side are now 49 points clear of the relegation area.
Potts also confessed that he thought chasing down 265 was going to be tough.
Meanwhile, table-topping Chagford sent Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI tumbling to a 121-run defeat on the Recreation Ground, also in E Division West.
James Fulner (62) made the early runs for Chagford and was joined by Jake Griffiths for a stand that added 113 for the third wicket.
Griffiths went on to top score with a run-a-ball 80 in Chagford’s all-out total of 221.
Tom Lillywhite topped Torquay & Kingskerswell’s bowling stats with three for 45. Matt McCann and Ant Nadar claimed two wickets each.
Torquay & Kingskerswell’s reply never really got going as they got bogged down against maiden after maiden from the Chagford attack.
McCann (14) and Fiaz Ebrahim (36) made some progress, as did Mike Etherington (16) and Preshit Pawar (14), but that was not enough.
The reply ambled from 49 for one to 61 for five then 94 for seven, eight and nine on the way to 100 all out.
Griffiths (2-19) and Jack Brijnath (2-12) had a couple of wickets each. Neil Rowlands was top dog with four for 14.