BRIDESTOWE & Belstone 2nd XI let a winning position slip away against E West table-proppers Dartington & Totnes.
The South Hams outfit were held to 210 for seven in 45 overs – which looked well within reach for B&B when they were 91 for two in reply. Andy Brimacombe (42) and Eddy Jones (28) made the runs that got them there.
It was a different story after B&B tumbled to 115 for six. Tom Petherick (4-29) and Steve Lerigo (3-38) did the damage for D&T.
Lower-order resistance from Sree Sunandan (18) and Tom McGrattan (17) got B&B as far as 176 all out and a 34-run defeat.
Jono Lloyd (59) and Lerigo (48) had done the bulk of the heavy lifting with D&T batted. Veteran Kevan (corr) Throgmorton (34no) chipped in.
Chris Lavis had bowling figures of three for 37 for B&B. Jones, back in the team after a five-year break, took two for 16.
