YELVERTON were reminded what a fickle mistress cricket can be when they ran into South Devon and lost by eight wickets, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
Seven days earlier Yelverton players had been scouring the record books to see which ones Rob Grove and David Ackford had broken during a stand of 307 against Plympton 2nd XI. Yelverton went on to win the game by 176 runs.
Spool forward a week and it was Yelverton on the receiving end of a drubbing.
Jonny Martin (2-17) and Mali Marshall (2-28) softened up the Yelverton middle order as they slipped from 85 for two to 92 for five.
What Martin and Marshall started was finished off by C B Fonseka, whose four-for-13 haul dispatched the bottom end of the batting.
Grove made 20, Ackford 18 and Joe Trimmer 17. There was not a lot from the rest!
South Devon’s run chase was given a helping hand by some wayward bowling that contributed 22 wides, mostly in the first 10 overs.
Dan Duke (36no) and Fonseka (25) wrapped up a comfortable win inside 21 overs.