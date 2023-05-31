TAVISTOCK captain Marc Webber mopped up the Teignmouth & Shaldon lower order to ensure a 16-run win in a game that appeared to have got away, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
Will Moore (34) and Ali Cliffe (41) made early inroads into a target of 231 to win – and Morgan Couch (32) and Jawad Shirzad (42no) whittled it down to 33.
Webber accounted for Couch then two tail-enders on the way to match figures of four for 40. Andy Gauler took the other wicket to fall as T&S were bowled out for 214.
Ryan Burke (67) was Tavistock’s main run getter in their all-out total of 230. Max Webber made 45 and there were chip-ins from Webber (26) and Ash Woodrow (20).
Shirzad with five for 34 and Louis Cook (3-31) did the business with the ball for T&S.