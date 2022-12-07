Okehampton put in a good performance at mid-table Cullompton to retain their place at the top of the table.
They were without several of their regular back four due to injuries and unavailability and reshuffled to bring in Jack Rawlings at right back, moving Dom Harnell in alongside usual midfielder Jake Rowe in the centre of defence with Ollie Snow on the left and this line-up hardly put a foot wrong all afternoon. Luke Alden dropped into midfield and Brad Ausden played wide up front and the rearranged midfield and forward line played some lovely football throughout the game.
Argyle produced chances right from the kick-off and pushed Cullompton back and it was no surprise on 17 minutes when Luke Alden played a beautifully weighted long through ball for Luke Mortimore to move onto and cut inside the home full back before finishing with a fierce shot into the corner of the net. Then on 25 minutes, Luke Mortimore looked like he would get his second of the match but was brought down inside the area. Jake Rowe stepped forward to fire a tremendous penalty low down into the corner of the net. The game continued to entertain the crowd but there was no further scoring before half-time.
The second half saw the Okes play some lovely passing football and create more chances while the home side, despite a determined effort, never really threatened the Argyle goal. More goals for Okehampton always looked possible but despite tremendous approach play, the final ball just didn’t come off. Luke Alden went close with a great lob but the home keeper just managed to get a hand to the ball. So at the final whistle, the score remained 2 – 0 but the crowd had been well entertained and it was another three points in the bag for Argyle.
The whole team played well but the man of the match award deservedly went to Jack Rawlings in only his second start of the season
Next Saturday, Okehampton are away to Elburton Villa with a 2.15pm kick-off.