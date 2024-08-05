KICKING off the latest Tavistock Sir Francis Drake Bowls Club roundup is a ladies’ friendly, in which they lost 42-44 to Plymouth City Bus.
A Sweeney, J Albon & S Mcintosh won 28-18 but J Carter, P Sawyer & S Jenkin lost 14-26.
In the P and D Ladies’ League, they beat Ivybridge narrowly 29-28.
P Sawyer, S Jenkin and S Mcintosh may have lost 14-16 but a 15-12 victory for M Davies, V Blair and P Anstead overturned the deficit.
On the men’s side of things, Tavistock beat Beacon Down 49-46 in the P&D Triples League.
P Chaney, J Carr & T Smith lost 10-17; B Hillan, H Dare & M Clark won 23-13; M Robertson, G Carter and Willis drew 16-16.
In a Golden Hind Trophy Cup clash, Tavistock/Plymouth SFD enjoyed a sizable win over Plymouth/Stuart Road, 126-94.
Chaney, P Denning, B Hunt & Smith won 23-11; B Ellicott, R Thorne, G Tutte & B Davis lost 14-16; D Blair, G Carter, C Carter & M Clark lost 15-27.
Lastly, in the Evening League, there were a pair of defeats for Tavi against Tamar Gold and Plympton, 57-60 and 48-54 respectively.
Versus Tamar Gold: B Hillan, P Denning, T Smith & V Stacey won 18-17; P Chaney, G Carter, G Allott & J Carr won 23-18 and M Robertson, A Venning, B Hunt & M Clark lost 16-25.
Meanwhile, against Plympton: M Robertson, P Denning, T Smith & V Stacey won 19-15; J Sawyer, H Dare, G Allott & M Clark won 18-17 and P Chaney, G Carter, C Carter & J Carr lost 11-22.