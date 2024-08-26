TAVISTOCK Sir Francis Drake Bowls Club action begins in the Plymouth and District Men’s Triples League, Division One.
Tavistock beat Beacon Down 51-47: P Chaney, T Smith & V Stacey won 19-14; B Hillan, R Kelly & M Clark lost 16-19; P Denning, G Carter & R Willis won 16-14.
In the P&D Men’s Evening League, there was another win for Tavi, this time over Yelverton.
66-41 was the overall score: C Dingle, P Denning, T Smith & V Stacey won 28-13; M Robertson, B Hillan, R Kelly & R Willis won 21-14; P Chaney, G Allott, B Hunt & C Jago won 17-14.
In a pair of mixed friendlies, Tavistock beat BA Sports, a visiting team from Filton, 73-71, before losing to Plymouth SFD 51-97.
The former: L Gobby, S Creed, B Hunt & R Willis won 19-12; N Southcott, S Cameron, B Carter & B Davis won 19-15; J Carter, G Sanders, C Carter & M Felles lost 10-13; J Albon, R Fielding, A Gobby & R Kelly drew 11-11; A Southcott, B Ellicott, P Anstead & T Smith lost 14-20.
The latter: L Gobby, N Southcott & G Carter lost 10-14; J Brindley, J Carter, A Gobby & C Carter lost 7-27; L Fleming, R Thorne & P Anstead lost 7-15; B Ellicott, S Creed, B Carter & V Blair won 19-14; S Jenkin, N Paramor, A Venning & D Blair lost 7-27.
Lastly in the Men’s Triple Division Three, Tavi lost 31-69 to Oreston.
M Hix, C Carter & D Blair lost 3-37; B Ellicott, B Hunt & B Davis lost 10-19; C Dingle, A Venning & M Felles won 18-13.