TAVISTOCK A Men have completed their Plymouth and District evening matches and finished 2nd in their Evening League and 4th in the Men’s Triples League.
The seasons both ended in defeat though, with City of Plymouth beating them 72-60 in the Evening League.
C Dingle, P Denning, T Smith & V Stacey won 21-18; M Robertson, B Hillan, G Allott & M Clark lost 16-26; P Chaney, G Carter, R Willis & C Jago lost 23-28.
In the Triples League, it was a 59-44 defeat at the hands of Plymstock.
B Hillan, R Kelly & M Clark lost 13-17; M Robertson, P Denning & T Smith lost 13-21; P Chaney, G Allott & V Stacey lost 18-21.
The ladies meanwhile enjoyed an Evening League victory, overcoming Yealmpton 46-28.
L Fleming, P Sawyer & S Mcintosh won 25-15; J Brindley, V Blair & P Anstead won 21-13.
Lastly, there were three mixed-friendly fixtures, two ending in wins against Plymstock and Plympton.