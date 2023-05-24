Plymouth and District Men’s Triples - Tavistock beat Beacon Down 59-56.

(M Allen, R Fielding, B Carter, G Allott won 15-11; S Jenkin, P Anstead, P Chaney, C Carter lost 15-16; L Gobby, B Mitchell, G Sanders, M Felles won 19-17; J Carter, R Thorne, J Sawyer, C Carter won 14-13).

Cricket: Tavi force Thorverton to work despite poor score

England National: Men’s pairs - Tony Smith and Mick Clark won 27-14 in their opening round.

Tavistock Sir Francis Drake BC members have entered several England National and Devon County competitions this year.

