Tavistock Sir Francis Drake BC members have entered several England National and Devon County competitions this year.
England National: Men’s pairs - Tony Smith and Mick Clark won 27-14 in their opening round.
England National: Champion of Champions - Tony Smith.
England National: Mens’s Singles - Tony Smith.
Devon County: Men’s Triples - Tony Smith, Greg Allott, John Carr.
Devon County: Men’s Pairs - Tony Smith and John Carr.
Devon County: Unbadged Men’s Pairs - A Venning and G Whalley lost 14-15.
Devon County: Unbadged Triples - A Venning, G Whalley and G Tutte.
Plymouth and District Ladies Triples - Tavistock beat Oreston 39-29.
(P Sawyer, M Allen, V Blair won 25-8; J Carter, S Mcintosh, J Lacayo lost 14-21).
Mixed friendly - Tavistock beat Plymouth Visually Impaired 69-58.
(J Sawyer, T Gobby, M Felles won 27-9; K Martin, R Fielding, G Allott drew 12-12; L Gobby, A Venning, G Sanders lost 9-17; C Dingle, J Albon, D Blair won 21-20).
Mixed friendly - Tavistock beat Marldon 63-56.
(M Allen, R Fielding, B Carter, G Allott won 15-11; S Jenkin, P Anstead, P Chaney, C Carter lost 15-16; L Gobby, B Mitchell, G Sanders, M Felles won 19-17; J Carter, R Thorne, J Sawyer, C Carter won 14-13).
Plymouth and District Men’s Triples - Tavistock beat Beacon Down 59-56.
(T Boxall, A Puddicombe, J Carr won 26-11; G Carter, B Lamb, T Smith lost 19-23; G Whalley, G Allott, M Allen lost 14-22).