OULTON Park was the latest destination for National Superstock 1000 racer Finley Arscott.
After visiting Oulton Park earlier on in the year for Round One, he was keen to get to work at a track he was familiar with on the big bike.
It began on the Friday with a P13 finish in Combined Practice, labelling it as “A solid Friday”, adding this: “I improved my PB and got lots of laps under my belt. I enjoyed riding at Oulton Park again having lots more time on the Honda compared to Round One.”
P13 was again the finish position for the Lifton local in Saturday’s qualifying session. He beat his PB and did the lap completely on his own. “I managed to get into the 1.36’s and had lots of confidence going into the race.”
Later that day, it was time for Race One.
P14 is “a result I should be happy with as I managed to bag some points on a difficult track. However, I was a little disappointed as I felt I had much more pace but struggled to make my way through the pack after a bad start. Nevertheless, it’s still positive to get another race under my belt with some points too.”
There was then a notable improvement in the second race, taking place on the Sunday.
After the heavens opened up in the morning, everybody knew it was going to be a wet race.
Last year, in Stock 600, Arscott went from P25 to P4 in a very wet race and so this boosted his confidence massively ahead of this race.
Similar form shone through and he got straight into a good rhythm. Picking off riders one by one, he really enjoyed the race, saying “I do love wet weather riding and I was ecstatic with P7 place which equals my best result.”
“Overall, it was a fantastic weekend because we managed to show good pace in both weather conditions. I feel like every weekend I am learning more and more and I’m loving every minute of it. A big big thank you must go to the team at JR Performance Racing for all the hard work over the weekend going through data and making changes to help me go faster.”
He is also very honoured by the support along the way and there are just two rounds left this year, two extremely exciting ones at that. Donington Park awaits at the end of September!