TAVISTOCK Athletic Club hosted their latest monthly 5km race on Saturday, November 16.
Starting and finishing on the TAC running track at Tavistock College, the route circuits the college and the Meadows. It attracts runners from all over the region who enjoy the relaxed and supportive nature of the event.
This weekend, 87 runners took part, including nine visitors from Instinctive Sports Plymouth and seven from Plymouth Musketeers.
The overall winner, in a startling time of just 15min 42s, was TAC's Ben Neale - a full 50 seconds ahead of Peter Newman in 16:42.
A special mention is due to the first junior finisher - 9-year-old Beth Kelly, from TAC, who finished 29th overall with an excellent PB time of 23:28. The next running of the Tavy 5k will be a Christmassy special on 21st December and as always, all are welcome.
This month's run was also a significant moment for 14 new or returning runners from TAC's latest Couch to 5k course, who completed 10 weeks of training by running 5km on the day. Everyone completed the race, with smiles on their faces and cheered on by all.
The club runs several Couch to 5K courses over the year, where the real goal is not just to run 5km, but to allow new runners to experience the resulting physical and mental health benefits, and to prepare them to continue running after the course.
January 4 is the start date for the next C25k course and interested parties can submit their interest now via the tavistockathletics.co.uk website (look for the 'get into running' link) before formal registration opens at the beginning of December.