TAVISTOCK Athletic Club's Sarah Turner (pictured) headed for the seaside this Sunday to take on her first marathon.
Brighton's marathon is second in popularity, only to the London Marathon and this year had over 12,500 finishers. The weather was too warm for ideal running conditions, but runners were thankful for a slight breeze as well the encouragement from large crowds, lots of live music and a great atmosphere.
Sarah was very satisfied with her time, finishing in exactly 4hr 45min, and 191st out of 420 in her W40 age category.
Travelling further afield with her husband, TAC's Sarah Rhodes took part in Sunday's Berlin half marathon - one of the six designated 'Superhalfs' throughout Europe, where runners strive for a special medal and recognition by completing them all. Again, Sarah ran a great race, finishing in 2hr and 40s, 417th out of 1400 in her W50 age category.
TAC life member Adam Holland went to jail on Saturday, taking on the Black Combe Parkrun at Haverigg prison. where he took first place in 16min 34s.
The next day, he took on the Drayton Manor 10k - a new event circuiting the rides and rollercoasters of the Drayton Manor Resort near Tamworth. Adam finished in 3rd place with an excellent time of 32min 15s, just 43s behind the winner.
Marathon season is opening up now - look out for a report on the London and Manchester Marathons, both taking place on April 27.
TAC has also just opened registration for its next Couch to 5k programme which runs for 11 weeks, starting on May 3. The course aims to provide a safe and enjoyable introduction to running for all adult ages, culminating in a 5km 'graduation' run at TAC's Tavy 5k race on July 19. Those interested can join via the 'Get Into Running' page on the TAC website.