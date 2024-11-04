Luke Stannus was the first ORC home in an incredible time of 56.24 which was twelfth place overall and first MU20 – setting a new club record for this distance. Next was Stephen Sincock in 1.05.46, first M60 and a club record for his age category. Katie Littlejohns Riches was just behind him finishing in an excellent time of 1:06:29 also setting a new overall club record. Andrew Vernon (1.07.30) followed as did Claudine Benstead (1.08.22), Carole Loader (1.15.09), Paul Evison (1.17.41) and Pearl Barnes (1.35.49).