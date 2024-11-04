OKEHAMPTON Running Club members had another busy week, with races as far away as Scotland and Buckinghamshire.
Starting first with Charlie Temperley, who took part in the 55th OMM in Glen Artney, Scotland alongside future brother-in-law James.
This is a two-day self-supported orienteering-style event in which the pair had seven hours on day one and six on day two.
The main challenge was navigating serious terrain which makes even Dartmoor feel flat. James had done a previous OMM which helped with navigation and they finished 50th out of 150, with two hours to spare total.
On to the Devon Trail Race 10k and this was the choice for Mary Roberts and Lois Rowlands. Mary, who was running with her daughter Holly, finished in 1:10:26 and Lois in 1:19:35.
Kathryn Volkelt-Igoe took part in the 10k canicross event with her dog Bree, who is new to this type of event, and they finished in 1:25:07.
Mother and daughter duo Sarah and Molly Marvin took part in the half marathon, which was two laps of the same muddy course. They ran together and finished neck and neck with Molly in 2:20:32.5 and Sarah in 2:20:33.0, giving Sarah first place in her age category.
Eight ORCs headed to Bideford for their 10-mile race, in support of North Devon Hospice.
The ORC's had a really good day, taking four age category first places in the event and gaining an incredible six new club records!
Luke Stannus was the first ORC home in an incredible time of 56.24 which was twelfth place overall and first MU20 – setting a new club record for this distance. Next was Stephen Sincock in 1.05.46, first M60 and a club record for his age category. Katie Littlejohns Riches was just behind him finishing in an excellent time of 1:06:29 also setting a new overall club record. Andrew Vernon (1.07.30) followed as did Claudine Benstead (1.08.22), Carole Loader (1.15.09), Paul Evison (1.17.41) and Pearl Barnes (1.35.49).
Emma Jewell was the solo ORC to tackle the Marlow Half Marathon which she completed in 1.50.51, labelling it as a lovely course.
Finally, to the Cornish Marathon, which was undertaken by the quartet of Jo Page, Chris Turner, Robert Kelly and Paul Carter.
Chris was the first ORC home in a time of 3:09:34, third in his age category. He was followed by Robert in a time of 3:16:26 also third in his age category. Next was Jo who was fifth lady overall and first in her age category in a time of 3:31:21 and then Paul in 3:41:50.
Well done to everyone and good luck to the Couch 2 5k runners who are completing their 5k training with a final run next weekend.