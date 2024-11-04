SEVEN Bere Alston Trekkers faced an early start as they headed across the border into Cornwall to tackle the 40th running of the Cornish Marathon.
Started out as a wager between two organisers as to who was the quicker in 1984 and just 27 starters in the inaugural race starting in Saltash, this firm favourite on the running calendar now starts from Millenium House in Pensilva.
The course takes runners on a very scenic tour along the Draynes Valley and through the 'Poldark' country of Bodmin Moor before finishing back in Pensilva.
The first Trekker home was Murray Turner with a race personal best time of 3:52:05. Next home was Lisa Birch, who finished third in her age category with 4:06:59. Samantha Harte-Latrimouille ran a race personal best of 4:12:19 which was an amazing hour and a half faster than her previous time.
Also crossing the line with a personal best time was Sam's husband Quintin Harte-Latrimouille finishing in 4:28:18. Christie Campbell ran in 4:41:30 with Kate Medhurst running through the pain barrier having picked up a niggle finishing in 4:51:30 and Paul Martin crossing the line in 5:16:36.
MEANWHILE, Bideford AC held the third of their annual trilogy of highly popular races on Sunday - the Bideford 10-miler - following their half marathon and 10k races earlier in the year.
10 miles is an interesting distance for many runners - shorter than a half marathon and a taxing race, but something attainable by club runners of all abilities. The Bideford course - heading out on roads past Instow and returning on the Tarka Trail - is one of the flatter routes and offers runners great chances for personal bests over the distance.
Tavistock Athletic Club sent 17 athletes to join 660 runners at the event and, as well as some stunning individual performances, came away with second place for their Male Vet team.
Ben Neale, against some very strong opposition, came home in 6th place overall in 53min 32s, followed by Grant Harvey in 38th place in 1:00:06. NIkki Kelly ran an excellent race to pick up 2nd FSen place in 1:01:55, and 3rd female overall. Mark West followed in 51st place, achieving 2nd place in his MV50 category, in 1:03:16.
Other Club results were as follows: Ian Collacott 1:04:34, Ian Trice 1:06:41, Steve Cox 1:15:57, Helen Orme 1:16:39 (5th FV50), Tony Shearer 1:23:52 (4th MV70), Helen Kula-Przezwanski 1:30:08 (4th FV65), Les WIlkinson 1:33:03, Sarah Prior 1:33:31, Kate Rogers 1:38:22, Anna Kelly 1:39:13, Maarit Green 1:46:10, Claire White 1:49:24 and Ann Ruddock 1:52:19.