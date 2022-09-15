Antipodean rugby players in Tavistock for club friendly
Subscribe newsletter
ANTIPODEAN rugby players are set to play a friendly with Tavistock on Thursday afternoon (September 22).
The Royal Australian and New Zealand Navies RFU will play the local side at the Tavistock Rugby Club.
The visit is a return for the players, who last came to club back in 2009 as a warm up to a competition at Plymouth Albion.
Hammy Kerswill, from the Tavistock club, said: ‘On that day we saw over 500 people head to the club to watch the game and experience a pre-match Haka performed by the touring side.
‘On Thursday it will be free of charge to watch the event and the bar and kitchen will be open for all spectators. Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford former New Zealand Captain and patron of the ANZAC Navies RFU will also be in attendance to watch the game.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |