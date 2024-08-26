In a strong field, Luke Stannus had a brilliant race finishing first overall in 34:54, knocking two minutes off the course record. He was followed by Tom Poland in 41:06, Joe Lane in 43:04, Charlie Temperley in 44:00, Euan Ripper in 46:42, Ian Ripper in 48:53, Danny Heggs in 50:49, Lou Duffield in 58.46 and Sarah Dean in 1:21 (all times provisional as official results are pending). Luke, Tom, Joe and Charlie also won the men’s team prize so great running from all!