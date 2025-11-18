God has set down his standard for living in the Ten Commandments. You shall have no other gods before me. You shall not make for yourself a carved image, you shall not bow down to them. You shall not take the name of the lord in vain. Not use God’s name in a disrespectful manner. You shall not murder, commit adultery, steal, lie, covet. We are all guilty of breaking one or more of God’s commandments and deserving of his punishment. But instead of punishing us as we deserve, his son Jesus came and died in our place. Jesus who was sinless. 1 John 3 v 5 ‘He was manifested to take away our sins, and in Him was no sin’. 1 Peter 2 v 24 ‘He himself bore our sins in his own body on the tree’.