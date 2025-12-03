As the Christmas holidays begin we can expect to see many of our old favourites returning to our television screens. Without doubt somewhere in the listings will be ‘The Great Escape’. I have lost count of the many times I have annoyed everyone as I have sat down once again to enjoy Steve McQueen on his mad motorbike ride in this epic film. It is an addiction I am loath to escape (no pun intended).
Others will no doubt search the lists of films on offer to see if they can get a second or more viewing of their favourites. ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘Ben Hur’ will be likely to feature for the millionth time to the enjoyment of their devoted fans. Alongside favourite films we can expect to hear the classic Christmas songs to which we all know the words off by heart.
Perhaps such nostalgia brings comfort to families in the form of familiar sights and sounds as we take the opportunity to forget for a moment that the real world is in turmoil.
Christmas ritual means that we can expect the monarch to speak to the nation at three o’clock on Christmas Day. It has been a more than unusual and chaotic time for the Royal Family. The younger brothers are no nearer resolving their bitter feud. Both the King and the Princess of Wales have had to battle cancer. Of far greater significance has been the downfall of the once Prince Andrew now cast adrift as a mere Mr A Mountbatten-Windsor. He still has issues to confront as his saga continues to gain attention both here and in the United States. Just how Charles will cope, acknowledging that his cancer treatment is ongoing, is difficult to assess. His address to the nation will not be an easy task.
Christmas time is for family gatherings. As our family gets together I am reminded of my childhood where Christmas time was very different than today. The postwar years were lean times but we still managed to enjoy the festive season. For us the trip to my uncle’s house on Boxing Day was an experience in more ways than one. They were by normal standards rich as he was a successful art restorer dealing with exporting 19th century paintings to America. Their Boxing Day table was full to overflowing, much to my and my young brother’s delight.
The gathering was of a generation born between 1910 and 1920. Television watching did not exist. In its place were party games in which everyone was expected to take part. The group of at least 20 would assemble in the lounge and my rather formidable ex-schoolteacher aunt would control proceedings. When I took my shy 19-year-old fiancé to her first Boxing Day party the experience convinced her never to play party games again.
My very best wishes to all for the Christmas season. May it be one of peace and goodwill?
Comments
