Christmas ritual means that we can expect the monarch to speak to the nation at three o’clock on Christmas Day. It has been a more than unusual and chaotic time for the Royal Family. The younger brothers are no nearer resolving their bitter feud. Both the King and the Princess of Wales have had to battle cancer. Of far greater significance has been the downfall of the once Prince Andrew now cast adrift as a mere Mr A Mountbatten-Windsor. He still has issues to confront as his saga continues to gain attention both here and in the United States. Just how Charles will cope, acknowledging that his cancer treatment is ongoing, is difficult to assess. His address to the nation will not be an easy task.