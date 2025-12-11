At the garden, our maintenance tasks at this time of year tend to be clearing, tidying, repairing worn infrastructure, and a lot of the heavier arborist work such as formative pruning, felling and dealing with storm damage. With all these tasks, there is a tendency to over-tidy. If we are dealing with a heavily visited area of the garden, then of course we need to keep it looking smart. But overzealous tidying creates an ecological desert!