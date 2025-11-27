On Remembrance Sunday we visited Dover Castle. As well as the two-minute silence, marked by artillery shots, our experience was particularly poignant as we were immersed in exhibitions and tours, especially those relating to the Second World War. Whilst we have not personally lost anyone close due to warfare, we are very aware of the past, and ongoing, loss of life due to armed conflict.
Now, the Christian calendar moves into Advent, a time of preparation. It is a time of both reflective meditation on the past and of looking forward to the future.
The historic biblical accounts of the time leading up to Jesus’ birth are familiar to many of us from the multitude of Nativity presentations experienced from an early age.
For the short-term future (i.e. the run-up to Christmas) there are many emotions and attitudes, ranging from the eager anticipation of events such as community carol singing, family gatherings and the exchange of gifts, to the dread of overpowering celebrations, loneliness and financial burdens.
In the longer term we may be looking towards ‘New Year Resolutions’, new opportunities, or the development of new relationships. For Christians, the ultimate future promise is found in the return of Jesus.
How then should we be living?
We will remember the past for all its experiences and life lessons, but not dwell in it.
We can look to the future in hope, with its potential and promises.
However, we must live for today, with love for one another and faith in God, who gave everything for us in the person of His Son, Jesus, who taught us not to worry (Matthew ch6,v34). As the song says ‘....yesterday’s gone, sweet Jesus, tomorrow may never be mine; Lord help me today, show me the way, one day at a time...’
That’s a great prayer!
David King
Okehampton Baptist Church
