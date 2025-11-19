There are many issues that make life a struggle where people find it hard to cope. Homelessness, loneliness, illness and bereavement are just some of the daily problems needing to be addressed. For people of my vintage our parents have long since departed. Both of mine died within two years of each other at the same time as my father-in-law died. It was a difficult period in my life dealing with funerals and lots of paperwork whilst grieving for lost ones. Later we faced trying to cope with my mother-in-law who slowly declined into a dementia mode of behaviour which was very difficult to manage. I was also ill-equipped in knowing how best to behave towards people displaying odd actions resultant from their dementia condition.
Losing one’s parents is never an easy time for those left behind. Eventually as the years pass one tends to recall the good times rather than those less enjoyable. I confess to not being good at funerals which sadly become more frequent as time passes. I have been asked to speak at funerals and at wakes. Such requests cannot be refused but can be very difficult to deal with without breaking down under the emotional stress that such times present.
Trying to cope with the loss of people close to you is something we all have to face at some time in our lives. Losing young people before their time must be an almost impossible burden for those left behind. For my part I have taken to writing in verse to let out the emotion tension that such occasions have presented. Others turn to charity work in memory of loved ones. For some long walks and solitude in nature is part of their grieving process. In some cases the pain of loss can lead to excess alcohol consumption. For those of faith there is a belief system which can sustain them in their darkest hours.
Perhaps as a nation we have failed to face up to the problems of trying to cope. Rarely if ever is the subject discussed. Perhaps the educational system needs to open up the topic of loss and grieving. At some time in our lives we all face this issue but have for the most part had no guidance on how best to deal with the stress. Various self–help groups exist which are run by dedicated volunteers. The question is whether this is enough. The answer is no, it is inadequate. Not nearly enough is done to educate and help people faced with such situations.
This taboo subject needs to be much more central stage in society. Religious groups and counselling services lead in this field. Seeking out where to get help is not straightforward as often people are in no fit state to sort out where to look for assistance. In our broken society trying to cope has become a situation faced by too many. Communities must unite not fight each other
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.