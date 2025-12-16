As a child our family never had a dog. Where we lived in the smog-riddled capital the last thing my parents considered was caring for a dog. It was not until our young family moved to Horrabridge in 1973 that there was any possibility of dog ownership. Never having had a dog I was never anxious to own one. As the readers of the local Bridge magazine will have read our dog ownership was by default as a cast-out Border collie arrived at our doorstep. Our dog Striker became something of a well-known character. We had him for 12 years. When he sadly passed away he was replaced by ‘Jacko’ who was also a Border collie whom we had for a further 12 years.