As a child our family never had a dog. Where we lived in the smog-riddled capital the last thing my parents considered was caring for a dog. It was not until our young family moved to Horrabridge in 1973 that there was any possibility of dog ownership. Never having had a dog I was never anxious to own one. As the readers of the local Bridge magazine will have read our dog ownership was by default as a cast-out Border collie arrived at our doorstep. Our dog Striker became something of a well-known character. We had him for 12 years. When he sadly passed away he was replaced by ‘Jacko’ who was also a Border collie whom we had for a further 12 years.
Whilst I miss their company I must admit not to miss the daily walks often in driving wind and rain on the moors. The benefit of knowing these two characters for a quarter of a century was far more than the compulsory exercise they demanded which helped to keep me reasonably fit. They both gave unconditional love.
They became part of the family. Striker was a very wise dog. When my elderly mother came to visit he would sit near her with a watchful eye. She suffered badly with arthritis in both hips and unlike me did not benefit from surgery to correct it. Thus her mobility was poor. Whenever she struggled up from the armchair to move, Striker would see he was by her side. When she ventured out of the room to the toilet he would follow and sit and wait to escort her back to her chair.
Jacko always wanted his evening playtime. He would sit with one paw over my foot when I sat in my armchair after the evening meal. He would just stare at me with his big appealing eyes just waiting for my reaction. We would have a good old romp on the floor. He never ever bit me and we had quite a vigorous workout. When I said that was enough he accepted it without a fuss and resumed his position at my feet. Both dogs were a delight.
We have now been without a dog for many years but now watch the parade of dog owners from our front window. They come in all shapes and sizes. We have come to know many of them and their owners. Millie is a nervous collie whom I feel compelled to go out and greet from time to time. She seems to respond to me which is a lovely experience. Bertie is walked by a very sprightly 92-year-old lady whilst Bess is now given her morning walk by her owner who now requires a mobility scooter for her daily outing.
Dogs are expensive but they show us how to care for each other. They are loyal with unbounded love. If only humans could copy their behaviour what a wonderful world it would be.
