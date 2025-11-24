Perhaps as a nation we have failed to face up to the problems of trying to cope. Rarely if ever is the subject discussed. Perhaps the educational system needs to open up the topic of loss and grieving. At some time in our lives we all face this issue but have for the most part had no guidance on how best to deal with the stress. Various self–help groups exist which are run by dedicated volunteers. The question is whether this is enough. The answer is no, it is inadequate. Not nearly enough is done to educate and help people faced with such situations.