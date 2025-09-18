The charismatic fungi that we so readily see are only a fraction of a vast Kingdom of life that is still largely unexplored. Globally, scientists estimate there are between 2.2 and 6.3 million species of fungi, but only a small number have been formally described. Here in the UK, around 18,000 larger species are known, making fungi one of our most diverse groups of organisms. The fungi range in size from tiny single-celled yeasts to the mighty honey fungus, considered by some to be the largest living organism.