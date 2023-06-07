A GROUP of dedicated environmentalists are celebrating reaching their fundraising target required to restore a zero waste shop in Tavistock.
Members of this group, seven former frequenters of The Jar on Market Street, rallied together when the store first closed in February to bring the shop back to the town, determined to retain a provision in Tavistock where plastic packaging is not used, goods are ethically sourced and those who visit can learn new ways to make environmentally friendly choices when shopping.
They formed the Tavistock Refillery community interest company and created a fundraising page on which they set a £10,000 target of funding, required to restore the shop.
The group has now surpassed its target, banking £10,690 from 108 supporters.
Katherine Wing, a key member of Tavistock Refillery said: ‘We did it! Our warmest thanks to everyone who has supported, encouraged, donated and advised over the last few weeks. It has been both hard work and very rewarding in equal measure. We have been very quiet on social media and that’s because we are now doing all the necessary and not so exciting jobs which have to be done before we can open.
‘Thank you again for all your support — Tavistock is a wonderful place to live and the community gets stronger by our actions together, daily.’
To celebrate securing sufficient funding and the confirmed return of the store, the group has organised a launch party, which will be taking place next Saturday (June 24) at the Stannary Bewery on Pixon Lane, starting at 6.30pm, featuring live music from Tracy Dillon, Simon Sometimes and surprise special guest stars.
Tavistock Refillery plans to run the store using a not-for-profit model with the help of volunteers in order to keep costs down and ensure community involvement, with only one part-time employee in place managing the shop. Any money is set to be reinvested in the shop or in projects which would benefit the community.
The store does not wish to compete with other local businsesses who offer environmentally-friendly services such as refills for specific products (thus avoiding plastic or single-use packaging) nor do they intend to stock produce or items that other such businesses offering these services do but instead signpost those who use and visit the store onto them to ensure that they receive custom over the Refillery.
Committee members are also striving to ensure the shop acts as an information hub for everyone in the town, dispensing practical advice on living more sustainably, running events related to this subject and offering opportunities which would explore ways of building an environmentally-friendly community mindset.
For more information about Tavistock Refillery more details about the launch party, and a date for the store’s reopening — which is soon to be announced — visit their Facebook page ‘Tavistock Refillery’ at: https://shorturl.at/ksvJ1 or the website at: https://tavistockrefillery.co.uk