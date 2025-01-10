YOUNGSTERS in Tavistock have been given a boost by police to support their social and community activities.
More than £2,000 has been donated to Tavistock Youth Café by Devon & Cornwall Police to to help it offer more activities and support to young people.
The youth café is a charity for youngsters in the Tavistock and surrounding area. It offers a safe and relaxed environment where young people can gather, play pool, mix with their peers and get involved with activities. Staff and volunteers enable youngsters to go on trips, projects and volunteering activities, help with community events and they give attendees one-to-one advice and guidance.
Cafe users have also been consulted on the town council’s new neighbourhood plan - a vision for a better Tavistock. Youngsters priorities are improved sports facilities (modern skate park), high street fashion shops, fast food outlets and stronger transport links.
The £2,370 funding was seized as part of the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) and will be used for activities including boxing and swimming. Funds are distributed to good causes and community projects across Devon and Cornwall.
Vicki Lloyd-Walsh from the café, said: “We are really excited to have been granted POCA funding from Devon & Cornwall Police. This money will go towards a youth project for young people who are on the edge of exclusion from school, on reduced timetables, out of education and have other barriers to learning - making them vulnerable to falling through the gaps in education and at risk of becoming out of sight.
“We run weekly group sessions with 11-to-17 year-olds, offering them physical activities which help build their confidence and allow them to socialise and push them outside of their comfort zones.
“The POCA funding will pay for them to have boxing coaching and gym introductions over the next year. Both of these activities have proven to be really popular in the past and we are so happy that we can deliver this again to our groups. Thank you to Devon & Cornwall Police for supporting young people.”
Sergeant Tom Ottley, who oversees the Tavistock neighbourhood police, supported the charity’s funding application: “This is a fantastic local charity who do a lot of important work and we’re pleased they were chosen to receive this vital funding.
“Young people in places such as West Devon can feel isolated and they need support to stay on the right path and look after their wellbeing - this will provide them with a valuable opportunity.”
Police Community Support Officers Debbie Hollinson and Kevin Williams, who work in the Tavistock area recently visited the café to meet some of the staff and youngsters.
POCA funding of £80,000 was given to community groups in Devon and Cornwall two counties last year from convicted criminals’ seized cash and assets.
To apply for funding please speak to a neighbourhood police team. Details of them can be found on the Force website Home | Devon & Cornwall Police. To find out more about the charity and getting involved visit: https://tavistockyouthcafe.com