A vicar of a West Devon church is appealing for help in finding a stolen carved wooden eagle sawn off his church lectern.
Police are investigating the theft and vandalism at St Paul’s Church, Yelverton, on Monday (May 12) afternoon between 3pm to 5pm.
Witnesses have reported seeing a man walking down the main road at Horrabridge on the same afternoon carrying a wooden eagle. A person was then seen yesterday (Tuesday) walking past Lidl, on Plymouth Road, Lidl, carrying a wooden eagle.
The culprit entered the unlocked church at about 3pm on Monday and caused costly damage to the lectern on which the eagle was attached.
They sawed off the eagle on top top of the wooden lectern where the Bible and prayers for services are read. The thief was initially defeated by a metal rod running through the stem of the lectern. But placed the lectern on the carpet and sawed through it to remove the eagle which would have carried the Bible on its back.
The Rev Andrew Thomas, of West Dartmoor Mission Community, said: “We are keen for everyone to spread the word about the theft, to make the eagle too ‘hot’ to handle and sell and hopefully it will be returned.
“I have mixed feelings about the theft, firstly anger and frustration that anyone should think they are entitled to just walk into a church and steal and desecrate the lectern which belongs to the community and the church.
“Secondly, I’m sad that someone is in this place in their mindset to commit a crime.”
Anyone who knows anything about the theft , the Rev Thomas is asked to contact the church via Facebook, webpage www.westdartmoor.church or by phone (01822 854804). The crime ref number to quote when reporting any information is - 50250119107. Call 101 or use the Devon & Cornwall website to report information.