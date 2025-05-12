A 50-year-old woman from Okehampton has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
The woman was arrested after a police tip off from locals which led to a search warrant at a property in Hatherleigh.
The Okehampton Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the warrant with help from the Force Support Group and police dogs.
The searches led to a drug detection and her subsequent arrest.
Okehampton police urge residents to report concerns about drugs in the area to report via their website or by calling 101.