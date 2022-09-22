Your pictures could feature in the Times calendar for 2023
The Times calendar is back for 2023 and we need your help.
Tavistock readers will get their own Tavistock Times calendar for 2023 free with their newspaper later this year.
We know there are many talented photographers among our readers so, as in the past, we are seeking fantastic pictures of our area to feature in the calendars.
We will shortlist a selection of pictures submitted each week and our readers will vote for their favourite.
We will be looking for 12 stunning seasonal images for each month and a front cover picture for Tavistock
Please send your pictures to [email protected] or go to our Picture This: Tavistock Times’ photography club and share your photos.
To advertise your business on the calendar give our friendly sales team a call on 01822 613666.
