Youngsters ride from Tavistock to Plymouth to raise money for Ukraine
By Liam Davies | Reporter |
[email protected]
Friday 29th April 2022 9:30 am
Youngsters pedal to Plymouth for Ukraine (Tindle )
A group of local youngsters recently took to their bikes and rode from Tavistock to Plymouth Hoe to raise money for the Devon Ukraine Support Fund.
Tyler, Alice, Ryan, Saide, Walter, Sid and Sylvie (and others) from Tavistock, Bere Alston and Plymouth rode the 20 mile route from town to city through Dartmoor and raised a total of £1,040 from friends, family and supporters who wished to credit their stellar efforts.
Local youngsters are pictured at the finishing point of Plymouth Hoe after their sponsored ride, proudly showing their support for the Ukraine.
