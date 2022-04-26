Youngsters ride from Tavistock to Plymouth to raise money for Ukraine

A group of local youngsters recently took to their bikes and rode from Tavistock to Plymouth Hoe to raise money for the Devon Ukraine Support Fund.

Tyler, Alice, Ryan, Saide, Walter, Sid and Sylvie (and others) from Tavistock, Bere Alston and Plymouth rode the 20 mile route from town to city through Dartmoor and raised a total of £1,040 from friends, family and supporters who wished to credit their stellar efforts.