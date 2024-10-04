Lauren said: “I decided I wanted to raise some money for cancer after hearing about Dotty. Dotty is very important to me and has been in hospital. Hearing the news made me feel quite upset as Dotty is the kindest, most loving person I know and has been there for me through everything so I would like to do the same thing back and be there for her now and show her how much I care in her own style – running. So I’d invite anyone to come along and support and donate to the page so we can show cancer who is boss.”