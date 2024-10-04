A well-known runner and businesswoman being treated for cancer has inspired a young athlete to run in aid of charity.
Dotty King, baker and owner of a wholefoods shop Dot’s Teas in Tavistock Pannier Market, started the Bere Alston Trekkers Running Club (BAT) in her home village.
She announced on Thursday (September 3) she was being treated for cancer at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital. She returned home on Friday (September 4) to husband Phil after major surgery.
Dotty, who is famed for instilling self-belief and optimism in the people she knows, said she was ‘overwhelmed’ by everyone’s support, is determined to ‘bounce back’ and says her shop will remain open.
Among the many messages of support on social media are those from runners across West Devon and beyond who she has coached and guided to achieve their goals and reach their potential. Her support goes further than running, she also gives people personal confidence through her no-nonsense but empathetic advice and belief.
One of those people grateful to for her help is Dotty’s is lifelong friend Lauren Blamey, 14, who lives near Bere Alston, is organising a 5km run in aid of cancer research – the Run for Dotty is expected to start outside the shop in the next two weeks (details to follow) and she is asking anyone who knows Dotty to join in.
Lauren said: “I decided I wanted to raise some money for cancer after hearing about Dotty. Dotty is very important to me and has been in hospital. Hearing the news made me feel quite upset as Dotty is the kindest, most loving person I know and has been there for me through everything so I would like to do the same thing back and be there for her now and show her how much I care in her own style – running. So I’d invite anyone to come along and support and donate to the page so we can show cancer who is boss.”
Lauren’s mum Chamaine, who runs Collytown Therapy Ponies, said she and husband Nathan would join the run: “Lauren is a keen sportsperson who represents her school in hockey and cricket but wanted to show Dotty her support by running, as that's what we all know is Dotty's passion (apart from cake baking).
“Lauren went through a really tough time a few years ago which resulted in her having to move schools to resolve the situation, Dotty was an unfaltering support to Lauren in that time, lifting her up when she felt very low. I think it's a great way of showing Dotty how much she means to Lauren and our family, I'm so proud of her for doing this.”
Chamaine, one of the first BAT members said Dotty brought Lauren the book Anne of Green Gables and wrote a message inside the cover: ’Dear Lauren, like Anne of Green Gables, always be yourself.’ Dot also told her she had a safe space in her shop if she ever needed it.
Dotty said: “I have known Lauren all her life and her family are important to me. She is a complete star to undertake this task with no prompting. It shows the level of kindness instilled in her by her amazing family.”
She will get the results of her surgery in two weeks and therefore know if any further treatment is required: “So, I’m unsure of the road ahead and which will route I will take to recovery. But I am absolutely determined to recover and bounce back and, in due, course help other people.
“The continuing trading of Dot Teas is paramount to my recovery and although my husband is doing an absolutely amazing job front of house I intend very much to work back of house to keep the shop going and ensure customers have everything they need in the run up to Christmas and hope to be back at the helm in about three weeks.”
Lauren’s Cancer Research Run for Dotty can be accessed here: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/run-for-dotty