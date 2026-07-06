Young entrepreneurs were under the spotlight at the weekend when they showed off their selling skills at the regional final of a prestigious contest to find talented young market traders.
Young people sold a variety of products from market stalls on Tavistock’s Bedford Square.
A team of judges toured the stalls at the event on Saturday, July 4, awarding points for stand presentation, the quality of the products and the young people’s customer service skills and general professionalism.
The competition was run under the auspices of the National Association of British Markets (NABMA) with the final to be held in Stratford-upon-Avon on August Bank Holiday to compete for the title of National Young Market Trader of the Year.
Janna Sanders, Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) manager, was one of the judges, along with Tavistock Town Council pannier market staff and town mayor Cllr Anne Johnson.
Janna said: “It was a lovely day with some really impressive traders and judging was pretty difficult. The standard was exceptionally high, making it incredibly difficult to separate entrants. The impressive variety of traders added to the challenge, as we were comparing innovative food producers, artisan makers, retailers and creative businesses, each excelling in different ways.
“What made it even more impressive was seeing talented young traders under the age of 16 competing alongside more experienced entrepreneurs in their late 20s.
“Across the board, the creativity on show and the traders’ professionalism and passion for their businesses were inspiring. It bodes extremely well for the future of our markets and independent trading.”
Talented Emily Daw, 24, of Tavistock, designs and prints stationery in the town to sell as a sideline to her regular job. She said on the day: “It’s a good day for selling, with lots of customers stopping by enjoying the nice weather and in town for the Pride events.
“I set up a year ago and really love meeting lots of different people and having random conversations with them, which is a good start to selling.
“I sold at the first Tavistock Youth Market and have had a good reception from customers and the existing experienced market traders, who’ve been very supportive.”
Emily Dagg, 26, was selling earrings and accessories with designs inspired by children’s books. “I started designing these earrings after reading books like Elmer the Elephant and the Rainbow Fairies when younger.,” she said. “ I’ve been selling to make a living since I graduated from university and before I begin my masters in publishing. It’s going very well with lots of people stopping and chatting about my products.”
Oscar Black, 18, impressed the judges with his own pottery. “I started my own range of pottery mugs, plates, sugar bowls and vases,” he said.
“This is my sideline which I started after learning while doing voluntary work at Ocean Studios in Plymouth. I’m off to university to learn photography. My work stands out for it natural low-key colours and the lustre and tactile nature.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.