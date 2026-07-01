A veteran hiker is taking on a walking test of endurance to raise funds for mountain rescue volunteers.
Rosemary Clarke, who helped set up Tavistock Ramblers group 50 years ago, is undertaking a gruelling 137-mile hike across Dartmoor in aid of Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock (DSRTT).
She begins her long-distance sponsored walk on Thursday, July 9, aiming to complete about 13 miles in the heat every day (with a minimum daily target of ten miles).
Rosemary, who has called herself the ‘rambling Rose’ for the event, is one of the DSRTT’s long-term support members and her test of fitness and endurance will mostly take place on the Dartmoor Way, starting from the Buckfast Abbey entrance.
Rosemary, who is in her eightieth year, has been leading walks across the moor for decades, and is raising essential funds.
She and Tavistock Ramblers created the Dartmoor Way in 2020 and the Rambling Rose originally trekked the whole route the following year. The Dartmoor Way is a waymarked 108-mile (173km) circular route around the edges of Dartmoor.
Mike Sherry, DSRT fundraising officer, said: “Rosemary is one of our stalwart support team which is in charge of social media and other outlets, along with post-walk presentations. The whole team will be there to assist her if the need arises. One of our team will be accompanying Rosemary for a couple of days and she will have a few of her friends from the Ramblers keeping her company.
“She is hoping to raise funds for Dartmoor Search and Rescue Tavistock, to maintain and replace some of our key equipment.”
Rosemary’s JustGiving page for the Dartmoor Way can be accessed to make donations at this link: https://tinyurl.com/mtczz5nk or https://www.justgiving.com/page/dartmoorway Dartmoor Way.
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