Tavistock’s streets came alive with a celebration of diversity, community and friendship with a noisy, colourful and musical parade at TaviPride.
Shoppers, residents and visitors thronged the town centre to applaud and groove to a rhythmic and energetic drumming as the rainbow coloured parade wound its way down Plymouth Road and round the parish church today, July 4.
The event attracted groups, bands, a Dartmoor Border Morris, charities, Tavistock Youth Cafe, the town’s Respect and the Tavistock Stand Up to Kick Racism groups, SW National Trust and two community choirs to stir up fun and joy.
Individuals, dogs, friends and couples dressed in their multi-coloured costumes joined in the party atmosphere as shop keepers also came out cheer the extrovert outpouring of mutual respect.
The parade finished in The Meadows park where the celebrations continued all day with a concert marquee, refreshments, hoopla classes, story-telling sessions and face painting.
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The streets came alive with a celebration of diversity, community and friendship with a noisy, colourful and musical parade at TaviPride. (Iliffe Media)
National Trust SW celebrate TaviPride. (Iliffe Media)
CJ and Mike proud of their engagement at TaviPride. (Iliffe Media)
Youngsters mark TaviPride together. (Iliffe Media)
Making friends and music at TaviPride. (Iliffe Media)
Julu and Heg, organisers of TaviPride, head the town centre parade. (Iliffe Media)
Friends fly the colours at the TaviPride parade. (Iliffe Media)
Celebrating diversity and difference at TaviPride. (Iliffe Media)
Tavistock Youth Cafe celebrates diversity and difference at TaviPride. (Iliffe Media)
A pet dog and owner standing up to racism at TaviPride street parade. (Iliffe Media)
Two friends join in the fun at TaviPride's street parade. (Iliffe Media)
Two colourful friends join in TaviPride's street parade celebrating community, diversity and friendship. (Iliffe Media)
Drumming for community, diversity and friendship at TaviPride. (Iliffe Media)
Dartmoor Border Morris dancing and drumming for community, diversity and friendship at TaviPride. (Iliffe Media)
The streets were lined with spectators to see a noisy, colourful and musical parade at TaviPride. (Iliffe Media)
Flying a giant rainbow flag as the streets were lined with spectators to see a noisy, colourful and musical parade at TaviPride. (Iliffe Media)
The streets came alive with a noisy, colourful and musical parade at TaviPride. (Iliffe Media)
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