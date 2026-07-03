Youngsters and parents are warned that however welcoming rivers appear during the summer heat, they could be polluted.
The advice comes after a spate of sickness among children swimming in the Walkham, Tavy or Tamar rivers during and since the heatwave.
Youngsters splashing and swimming at easily accessible spots, such as the River Walkham, at Horrabridge, or in the River Tavy stretch from Abbey Bridge downstream in Tavistock, have reported short spells of stomach issues.
The Environment Agency (EA) which protects and enhances the environment (including managing flood and controlling pollution) advises anyone who has become sick from swimming or otherwise been in contact with river or lake water, to report it immediately to their GP.
John Clarke, Horrabridge Primary headteacher, said to families: “We have received multiple reports from people who have suffered stomach bugs following being in the River Walkham in Horrabridge over the last week. While we have no confirmation of a link (with the river) from the Environment Agency or other sources, we would advise caution and suggest reporting anything you see in the river, or any issues you believe may be linked.”
The EA manages designated bathing water locations where it tests for bacteria regularly between May and September. Anyone wanting scientific information on how healthy the water is to swim in can check online. However, the River Walkham at Horrabridge is not a designated monitored stretch, the EA confirmed.
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We take our role in cleaning up our rivers, lakes and seas seriously.
“Whilst we want to see water quality improve across the board, this section of water (River Walkham, Horrabridge) is not a designated bathing water so is not regularly tested for bacteria. There are more than 450 sites across the country where regular testing is carried out.
“Any suspected pollution incidents should be reported as soon as possible.”
Open water swimming can increase the risk of gastrointestinal illnesses, or stomach bugs, which may cause diarrhoea and/or vomiting, as well as respiratory, skin, ear and eye infections. Most symptoms will generally be mild. However, there is also a risk of more severe infections caused by E.coli which may cause severe gastrointestinal illness and Weil’s disease), causing liver and kidney problems.
Open water not designated as bathing waters are managed for wildlife, not people, so health risks from using these locations may be higher. They can contain levels of sewage, faeces from livestock and pollution from farming or industry which are harmless to wildlife but unacceptable in designated bathing waters.
The EA advises avoiding swimming in water with blue-green algal blooms or scums in freshwaters and to cover cuts, scratches or sores and to wear wetsuit, gloves or protective footwear.
The locations of designated bathing sites regularly monitored for water quality are available at this link: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/bathing-waters
Useful advice on wild swimming is also given on this link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/swim-healthy-leaflet/swim-healthy
Anyone feeling sick is encouraged to speak to their GP and sickness and pollution incidents should be reported to the EA national incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60, or online at https://www.gov.uk/report-environmental-problem.
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