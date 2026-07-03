An Okehampton school has relaunched an initiative to create an improved outdoor play area and is now appealing for community support to complete the project.
St James Primary School is reviving a project to build an OPAL (outdoor play and learning) area at the school, which will include a sensory garden, outdoor stage, role play village, construction and loose parts zones and wheeled play spaces.
Headteacher Maria Hazlewood said: “By investing in play, we are investing in our children’s futures. We are building strong foundations that will support their wellbeing, learning and personal growth for years to come. This project reflects our commitment to ensuring every child has the opportunity to flourish... together.
“Research consistently suggests that high-quality play can support physical and mental wellbeing, develops resilience and problem-solving skills, builds friendships and social confidence, encourages creativity and independence, and helps children return to the classroom happier, calmer and more ready to learn.”
The school is asking members of the community to get involved by providing surplus building materials, practical skills and volunteer time. Tarpaflex Ltd, Proper Job, Hartley Dental and Skate Warehouse have already lent their support.
School staff are currently gathering resources, designing play spaces and strengthening community partnerships and plan to introduce new throughout the next academic year, as support and resources become available.
"This project is more than just a playground; it’s about bringing children’s imagination to life,” added Laura Espin, the school’s OPAL play coordinator.
The OPAL project began several years ago but was put on hiatus following the Covid-19 outbreak and the death of the school’s first headteacher, Suzie Stevens. Staff said they decided to complete the project in her memory as she championed “nurturing” and “inspiring” schools.
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