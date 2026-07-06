A new tinnitus support group in Okehampton will hold its first meeting on Friday (July 10).
The meeting will take place at Okehampton Town Hall from 2-4pm and is open to anyone suffering from the condition. It aims to allow people with tinnitus to connect with others, share experiences and offer support.
The session will be led by Plymouth Tinnitus Support Group leader Jill Field and will include a discussion about the group’s future. Tea and coffee will be provided.
Tinnitus is a condition in which people hear a sound, such as ringing or buzzing, that has no external source. There is currently no cure for it, but treatments and management strategies can reduce its impact.
For more information or to book a place, visit: https://tinnitus.org.uk/event/okehampton-tinnitus-support-group/
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