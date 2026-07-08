Okehampton’s air cadet squadron enjoyed a water activities day last month thanks to a £500 donation from local housing developer, Allison Homes South West.
The adventure day took place on June 28 and included paddleboarding, kayaking, canoeing and raft building activities to help cadets develop leadership and teamwork skills.
Flight Lieutenant David Wilkinson, Officer Commanding at 2443 (Okehampton) Royal Air Force Air Cadet Squadron, said: “We are extremely grateful to Allison Homes for this generous donation. As a squadron, we rely on support from local organisations to help fund activities and opportunities that enable our cadets to develop important life skills.
“This funding directly supported our water-based adventure training day which gave cadets the chance to build confidence, strengthen their teamwork and leadership abilities and enjoy experiences that they may not otherwise have had access to. The support from Allison Homes made a real difference.”
The activity day was part of the squadron’s leadership and teamwork programme, which is mainly funded through year-round fundraising. This year, the squadron has taken part in community events such as a bag pack at Waitrose and the Rotary Summer Fair, and will also attend the Okehampton Show.
Glyn Mabey, managing director at Allison Homes South West, said: “At Allison Homes, we are committed to supporting the communities in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to contribute towards this fantastic initiative.
“The Air Cadets provides young people with opportunities to learn new skills, challenge themselves and make a positive contribution to their local community. We are proud to support the squadron and wish the cadets every success with their upcoming adventure training day.”
The squadron provides opportunities for young people aged 12 to 20 to learn practical skills within a disciplined environment based on the Royal Air Force. Cadets follow programmes in first aid, map reading, radio communications, cyber and coding, marksmanship, adventure training and the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.
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