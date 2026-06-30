Pupils from village schools across West Devon gained a first-hand understanding of different faiths and cultures during a visit to a synagogue and a mosque.
Pupils from the Learning Academy Partnership Trust schools Lamerton Church of England Academy, Gulworthy Academy and St Andrew's CofE Academy and Lifton Community Academy enjoyed an educational visit, which explored the beliefs, traditions and practices of Judaism and Islam.
Visiting the Plymouth Synagogue and the Plymouth Islamic Education Trust, the Year 4 and Year 5 children received a warm welcome from both the Rabbi and the Imam.
The church personnel introduced them to their places of worship and explained the significance of the buildings, religious customs and key beliefs.
Adam Hill, headteacher at Lifton Community Academy, said: “Visits like this bring classroom learning to life and give children the opportunity to learn directly from people of different faiths and backgrounds.
“Our pupils were curious and respectful throughout the day and it was wonderful to see them asking thoughtful questions and gaining a deeper understanding of the communities around them.”
Throughout the day, pupils had the opportunity to ask questions, observe prayers and learn more about the role faith plays in people’s lives.
The visit formed part of the schools’ wider curriculum, helping pupils develop knowledge, understanding and respect for different cultures and beliefs through first-hand experiences.
Tracey Cleverly, trust lead at the Learning Academy Partnership, said: “This kind of learning beyond the classroom is so important in helping pupils understand the wider world. Experiences like this build curiosity, respect and confidence, and give children the chance to learn in memorable way.
The Learning Academy Partnership is a trust of 18 schools, serving a range of distinctive communities across Cornwall, Devon and Torbay.
The mission and core purpose of the Learning Academy Partnership is to enable ‘Flourishing Futures’ for children by working together as a values-led family of exceptional schools, delivering an entitlement to exceptional education across all their local communities.
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